The Bengali new year started with sharing of daily deliverables to those who have lost their jobs and now have none to help . With the help of Launcherz PR ,Best Friendz Society NGO and Vanguard we have able to serve 75 people of E M Bypass area with Rice ,Potato,Atta & Salt.

The way they have reach us and we with the help of Nari Shakti Sarad Samman team can serve those unfeeded persons with some help.



