SHARP Contributes Rs. 5 Lakh towards PM-Cares Fund

SHARP, a renowned name in the Air Purifier and Consumer Durable segment, has contributed Rs. 5,01,000/- to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Trust (PM Cares Fund).

The company intends to support the less privileged in the trying times when the entire country is under lockdown.

Speaking on the effort, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. Commented, “As a responsible corporate, this is a contribution from the SHARP family in response to the call by the Honourable Prime Minister to support the nation’s fight against the coronavirus onslaught. With COVID-19 spreading throughout the world, we want to assist our fellow citizens in this time of great need, and this contribution to the PM Cares Fund is a small step towards that.”

Besides this, the company has also supplied 24 units of its state of the art Air Purifier (FP-F40E-W) to Civil Surgeon Hospitals in Panchkula and Gurgaon for providing safe and clean hospital wards, free of pollutants for medical staff and patients.

