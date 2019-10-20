Shell Lubricants’ Customer Experience Centre Brings to life its Technology Leadership

Shell Lubricants has launched its Customer Experience Centre (CEC) – a one-stop location to showcase the company’s technology for its customers in an experiential format – at the Shell Technology Centre Bangalore (STCB) on 16th October 2019.

Underscoring Shell’s commitment to its customers and partners, the CEC has been built on the three pillars of the company’s Technology leadership – Innovation, Partnership and Application. The CEC takes visitors on a journey to experience Shell’s values, people, breakthrough products, customers and OEMs partnership and seamless customer services. Visitors can learn about the company’s rich legacy of technology and innovation via a dedicated Virtual Reality zone, through touchscreen content, and other multimedia formats.

Each zone is accompanied by live demos of products such as the sensors for real time monitoring, and engine-cut sections to further enrich the storytelling experience for customers visiting the CEC.





Commenting on the inauguration of the CEC at STCB, Praveen Nagpal, CTO, Shell Lubricants India, said, “At Shell, our aim has been to deliver world-class products that meet and exceed our customer’s needs. The launch of the CEC will highlight milestones along our journey of leadership in breakthrough technology in India, our commitment to deliver customers with best-in-class experience, and how our combination of technology, services, and products has led us to emerge as a technology partner of choice.”

The CEC adds to the company’s vision to provide customers best-in-class products and delighted experience through strong customer centricity. Shell has also been actively investing and building centres for research and development to help refine products. The recently established Lubricants Laboratory at the STCB exemplifies this commitment to innovation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

