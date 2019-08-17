Shine Pro forays in India



Kolkata, 17th August 2019 ,By Abhishek Pait :- Shine Productions, an ideal platform for artists who are looking for jobs and agencies who are looking for the perfect professional artists, unveiled its app ” Shine Pro” in the esteemed presence of popular actress Sreelekha Mitra, renowned actor Rajatava Dutta, famous actor Debdut Ghosh, talented singer Surojit Chatterjee & social activist Dr. Pradip Chatterjee along with Mr. Santu Sinha, Mentor, Shine Production at Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass today. Shine Pro is a first of its kind app which enables artists, technicians and talent recruiters to seek each other.

Shine Pro’s vision is to create a first of its kind ecosystem for the entertainment industry, with an aim to provide a customized personalized experience to each talent , making their journey a cherishing one. It has been specially curated to recognize, attract, recruit and develop the skills and talents of young and budding artists from all across the country. This application provides a hassle free subscription. Shine Pro is absolutely free for the beginners and freshers. For other artists it is made available at a price of RS.100/ pm while the recruiter package starts from 199 to 999. Shine Pro believes that it will help every individual to aspire a part of the industry. The application is available at Google playstore as well as apple store and it can be operated from anywhere in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Santu Sinha , Mentor, Shine production said, ” Shine Pro is a synonym of culture, talents and multiple successful features. As a talent platform it has always been our sincere endeavor to make the right talents meet the right opportunities across different categories from actors , singers, dancers etc. Considering the importance of the talents in India, we have chalked out strategies to make our presence known in all it’s key regions. We truly hope to see more people witnessing remarkable paths which adds to their entertainment journey”.

Actress Sreelekha Mitra further added, ” all the very best to Shine Pro It is a platform that brings forth the talents of our country. I am hopeful Shine Pro will help young talents to achieve their dream” .

The occasion also witnessed the official announcement of ‘Wheelchair’ a film directed by Santu Sinha that will go on the floor recently. The film will star veteran actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay , Debdut Ghosh and Sabitri Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles.

