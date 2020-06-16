Tue. Jun 16th, 2020

Shiva Texyarn launches Anti-Viral Fabric

M/S Shiva Texyarn launches antiviral fabric treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, a treatment that was
proven to deactivate most viruses including coronavirus in the shortest possible time, an innovation from
the Swiss textile innovation leader HeiQ Materials AG and co-distributed with Taiwanese Specialty
chemical major M/S Jintex Corporation.
Shiva Texyarn launches first of its kind antiviral fabrics in the Indian market.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Carlo Centonze, CEO of HeiQ said, “HeiQ Viroblock is a special
combination of our advanced silver and vesicle technology that has been proven effective against the
human coronavirus 229E with over 99.99% reduction of virus. It is safe and non-toxic. A patent has been
filed. We are pleased to launch this for the first time in India on PPE with Shiva Texyarn.

Dr. Sundararaman K .S, Managing Director of Shiva Texyarn said ” We have been at the forefront of the
PPE response in the country, with our Technical Textiles Division being amongst the earliest SITRA
Qualified Suppliers of PPE fabric. We have complemented Coverall manufacturing with a range of fabric
masks with innovative protective systems and other components of the PPE system. The addition of HeiQ
Viroblock to our manufacturing processes gives us another formidable technology in the race to provide
high tech, comfortable PPE solutions” The company is currently in the process of getting various
international certifications to target the global marketplace for antiviral fabrics.

