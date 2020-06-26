‘Shobdo Jobdo’ Bags Bronze at ET Brand Equity SPOTT Awards 2020

Ever since its inception, Trickster and Span Productions, the Kolkata-based Production House, has been at the forefront of creating highly engaging content of different kinds that have pleased the audience and the critics alike. And now, they have stolen the spotlight with a significant addition to their string of accolades. Their latest 7 part web-series ‘Shobdo Jobdo’, a modern-day psychological thriller, has won the Bronze Award at ET Brand Equity SPOTT Awards 2020 as the ‘Most Popular Web Series’ in Indian regional language.

Competing with hundreds of shows from every corner of the country, ‘Shobdo Jobdo’, currently streaming on hoichoi (Bengali version) and on MX Player (Hindi version with the title ‘Once Upon A Crime’), has emerged as among the most popular regional language web series of 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Sourav Chakraborty, director of ‘Shobdo Jobdo’ said, “I thank ET BrandEquity for the award, and congratulate everyone associated with ‘Shobdo Jobdo’. And big thanks to all our viewers. The love they have given to the series, is absolutely tremendous! It is a great honour for all of us here at Trickster & Span Productions and a big motivation for us to push further and create more entertaining content in the coming days.”

The makers of ‘Shobdo Jobdo’ attribute a large part of this success to the organic casting, sourced from all over India. A story of deceit, deception and treachery, ‘Shobdo Jobdo’ revolves around Sougata (played by Rajat Kapoor), a popular thriller writer who visits his hometown Kolkata with his wife Aditi (Paayel Sarkar) and Raka (Saloni Pandey) after decades, to be haunted by people from Sougata’s past, long dead and forgotten, seeking justice for all the wrongs done to them. Besides its gripping storyline, ‘Shobdo Jobdo’ is also a treat for the senses, thanks to the beautiful locales, a talented cast and a riveting background score.

The series was produced by Trickster and Span Productions and was directed by Sourav Chakraborty, with creative direction by Ishita Sarkar. The music is by Amit Bose and Yash.