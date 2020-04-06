Shoppers Stop and Crossword engage children in an entertaining, educative, interactive and creative campaign during lockdown

It is imperative to keep young minds engaged and active amidst the current situation of a mandated lockdown. Keeping this in mind, Shoppers Stop and Crossword in association with Momspresso and Penguin Publications have launched interesting storytelling sessions especially designed for young minds. Celebrated authors like Tazmeen Amna, Anushka Ravishankar, Deepa Agarwal, Shaguna Gahilode, Ruskin Bond and Paro Anand will be reading their books to the children every evening.

Shoppers Stop’s initiative, #OnceUponABook will help children learn and at the same time keep them entertained while they are confined at home. It will educate young minds and help them grow.

What better way to keep your kids engaged than having their favourite author read out loud to them? Storytelling is a great way to improve children’s oral fluency and help them understand concepts in an interactive and innovative way. Creativity is an important skill and telling children stories without visual aids helps to develop their creative thinking and imagination. Children tap into their imagination, providing their own images to the story.

Visit Shoppers Stop – Facebook or Crossword – Facebook to catch these sessions live from 2nd – 6th April at 6:30pm.