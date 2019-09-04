Shoppers Stop Sananda Pujor Bajar 2019 Festival

By Rohit Dasgupta and Dipak Kumar Das :- Kolkata’s most awaited annual shopping Bonanza ‘Shoppers Stop Sananda Pujor Bajar 2019’ was inaugurated by renowned celebrities Paoli Dam and Tanushree Chakraborty along with CID officer Sarbari Bhattacharya, Archer Dola Bannerjee and social entrepreneur Chaitali Das.

The pujo celebration this year will host exclusive new brands – BACK TO EARTH, JONES NETWORK, FRENCH CONNECTION, KARROT (children wear), KIKO MILAO (beauty), GARMIN (smartwear). The new season collection and festive wear is now available under Shippers Stop’s private brands – Kashish and Stop – and casual wear under – Life and Haute Curry.

The festive collection has an exotic mix of rich shades of yellow, reds and blacks with rich gold brocade and elaborate zardozi work.

Shoppers Stop has also launched a unique campaign – Jaago Tumi Jaago – to recognise and celebrate the roles played by contemporary women in their life and their achievements in their respective field of work.

Shoppers Stop offers exciting offers to encourage fitness and incentive First Citizen customers with gifts and discount gift vouchers on cumulative purchases during the offer period.

