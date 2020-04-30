Fri. May 1st, 2020

Show us your Chef-moves with ‘KFC Home Kitchen’

Wondering how to keep the fam’s taste buds happy with every meal?Look no further as#QuarantineCooking just got a lot more fun! KFC Home Kitchen is herefor the talented Chef and KFC-lover in you.Whisk up some new recipes using KFC’s signature chicken as the core ingredient. How about a KFC Hot & Crispy Biryani or a sweet and savory KFC Chicken Popcorn Bhel?  Follow KFC Insta for more inspiration on drool-worthy recipes with your KFC favourites. So, make the most of your time at home; share your recipes with #KFCHomeKitchen and @KFCIndia_Official because best recipes stand a chance to win KFC goodies!

Early entries to the campaign brought out some truly exciting KFC specials. For instance, who would have ever thought of using KFC’s juicy & crispy chicken to add some spice & punch into a regular pulao? Well, here is an easy-to-make KFC Tawa Pulav recipe, specially curated by Chef Kunal Kapur, to treat your taste buds to a flavorful ride.

Perhaps the only time the lockdown doesn’t seem a killjoy; hurry and show us your best shot at KFC Home Kitchen. Don’t forget to tag @KFCIndia_Official along with #KFCHomeKitchen; and your recipe & dish could be showcased next on KFC Instagram.

