Fri. Jun 26th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Shree Cement Recognised among India’s Top 100 Best Places To Work and Best in Cement & Building Materials for 2020

2 min read

 Shree Cement has been awarded among the Best Places to Work in Cement and Building Materials Sector across the country and among 100 Best Places to Work for across all sectors by Great Places To Work Institute®, India.

Great Place to Work® is the most definitive ‘Employer-of-Choice’ recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. It is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.Every year, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries apply to for this recognition.

This year for the India rankings, 1000+ companies, from 21+ industries representing the voice of 2.1 Million+ employees participated, from which 100 Best Workplaces were selected. The recognition is given based on level of Pride in the Organisation, Credibility of the Leadership and Trust, Respect, Fairness and Teamwork among employees. All companies which are recognised are therefore the defining benchmarks for employee happiness and engagement in their respective sectors and the country.

Shree Cement has been achieving the benchmark score year on year, we were awarded among the Top 5 in Manufacturing Sector and among the Top 100 in 2018 too. For the year 2020, we are among the Best in Cement & Building Materials and among the Top 100 companies to work for, across sectors.

In view of the new normal the recognitions this year were given in a virtual conference conducted on Friday, 19 June, which was telecast on youtube and could be viewed by employees across all participating organisations.

The recognition indeed is a matter of pride for us and a testimony of the trust of our people, the industry and all our stakeholders.

More Stories

2 min read

Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric in association with Australia based HealthGuard

2 min read

Century Plyboards’s Q4 Results for Financial Year 2019-20

2 min read

Make Your Journey Comfortable Traveler Lite Jeans by Wrangler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric in association with Australia based HealthGuard

2 min read

Hulladek Recycling launches Contactless pickup services

2 min read

Century Plyboards’s Q4 Results for Financial Year 2019-20

2 min read

Make Your Journey Comfortable Traveler Lite Jeans by Wrangler

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |