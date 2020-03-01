Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers initiates the first edition of Kolkata Art Fair at ICCR

Kolkata has always played a prominent role in the field of art and culture, giving birth to a large number of modern movements in literature, paintings, sculpture, theatre and cinema as well as in science and industry. The city has a rich cultural and artistic heritage. Keeping this in mind, one of the most premium heritage jewellery brands Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers in association with India Art Gallery initiated Kolkata Art Fair 2020 at Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The grand inauguration of the art exhibition was held in the august presence of renowned Music Director Debojoti Mishra, celebrated Dancer Tanusree Shankar, eminent artist Mehtab Molla, acclaimed Novelist Selina Hossain, famous Artist Wasim Kapoor, noted Director Kamaleshwar Mukhopadhyay along with Mr. Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers, Sk. Munaf Ali, Secretary, India Art Gallery and others.

The first edition of Kolkata Art Fair is a three days long art exhibition starting from 28th February to 1st March 2020 at The Rabindranath Tagore Centre of ICCR, Kolkata. The time of the exhibition is 5:00PM to 8:00PM for 28th February and 12:00 Noon to 8:00PM for 29th February and 1st March 2020. A wide variety of sculptures, photographs, portraits, graphics and film posters will be displayed to cater to a mix of sightseer’s interests. The purpose of the art fair is to exhibit iconic works of art by all the leading artists of the city. It would be a common platform for young and promising artists present in our country. There would be more than a thousand of artworks in the exhibition with participating of three hundred artists.

‘Kolkata art Fair’ has been put together by India Art Gallery with celebrated artist Jogen Chowdhury as advisor and celebrated musician Debojyoti Mishra composing the signature tune and theme song that has been sung by popular singer Rupankar Bagchi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers and art collector said, “We, at Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers, have always extended our pursuit of excellence beyond the four walls of the jewellery showrooms and, therefore, are delighted to present Kolkata Art Fair this year specially – our diamond jubilee year. I am honored to have the renowned artists amongst us for the very first year of the art fair and hope for success with everyone’ love and admiration for fine arts.”

“As a member of the core team, I am overjoyed to see ‘Kolkata Art Fair’ is finally happening and we are very hopeful that with popular response and support it will become a much awaited annual affair in the city .”, said music composer Debojyoti Mishra who is also displaying his artworks in one of the galleries.

The objective of ‘Kolkata Art Fair’ is to remind the city of its incredibly rich and diverse artistic heritage, as well as showcase the latest trends in paintings, sculptures, photography and installations” , said artist Mehtab Molla, Organiser of the fair. He also added, “This fair is also provide a platform for new artists from both urban and rural areas for nurturing and helping them build their careers with lesser obstacles than what artists of the past had to face.”

About Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers: Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers is a heritage jewellery house with a history of making a difference. The heritage comes from a background of over fifty years – a journey that began in Dhaka (now in Bangladesh) and after a post partition relocation in Agartala (Tripura) and finally led to Kolkata – where the flagship showroom at 131A Rash Behari Avenue, near Triangular Park, opened doors in August 2011, their second and third outlet is respectively located at Behala, 401 Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata 700034 and 6/1/1/B Jessore Road; Dakbunglow More, Barasat Kolkata 700126.

