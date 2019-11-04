Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers’ will be felicitating twelve living legends from different walks of life in contemporary Bengal to mark its diamond jubilee year. The exponents are Soumitra Chatterjee (Cinema), Rudraprasad Sengupta (Theatre), Buddhadeb Guha (Literature), Sabitri Chatterjee (Cinema), Pabitra Sarkar (Education), Arati Mukherji (Singing), Jogen Chowdhury (Art), Thankumani Kutty (Dance), Jaidip Mukerjia (Sports), Kishore Bhimani (Journalism), Goutam Ghosh (Cinema) & Joy Goswami (Poetry). The felicitation ceremony will be graced by the chief guest Swami Suvirananda Ji Maharaj, General Secretary, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission on 5th November 2019 from 6pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhaghar. The felicitation program will be followed by soulful rendition by Smt. Pravati Mukherjee.

