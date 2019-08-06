Siddha Group Honoured With Award For Most Trusted Real Estate Brand – East Zone

Siddha Group, Eastern India’s leading developer has been bestowed with an award for Most Trusted Real Estate Brand – East Zone at the CNBC – AWAAZ Real Estate Awards 2018-19. Siddha Group has also won Special Commendation for Creating Environment Friendly Commercial Space – East Zone for Siddha Esplanade project.

“As we humbly receive the award we promise to maintain the environment, ensure a safe workplace and a good relation with our customers. This award recognises our continuous effort to deliver quality homes to happy families and uphold smile on their faces. This will act as a motivating force for the company”, said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

CNBC – AWAAZ Real Estate Awards 2018-19, presented by RR Kabel, salutes those projects that have been creating a mark for themselves. They put the spotlight on the builders & architects who are working tirelessly to bring projects to fruition. Driven by stringent criteria and a robust methodology along with a comprehensive multi city survey and a two phased jury process, these awards identify India’s most preferred projects and the winning teams behind them.

