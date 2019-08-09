Siddha Group Offer Buyers A Special Independence Day Scheme

Fri. Aug 9th, 2019

Eastern India’s leading real estate developer, Siddha Group announced their special Independence Day Scheme to mark India’s 73rd Independence Year. Under this scheme the Buyers can book a Siddha flat and get upto Rs 9 lakh discount.

This Independence Day Scheme will be available across all Siddha properties in Kolkata including Siddha WaterFront, Siddha Happyville, Siddha Eden LakeVille, Siddha Suburbia, Siddha Galaxia II and Siddha Town Madhyamgram.

“The reason to come up with such a lucrative scheme is to give buyers all the more reason to book their flats immediately. We are sure that besides getting value-for-money in buying our Siddha properties, buyers will also benefit out of the offer”, said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

This Independence Day Scheme is a limited period offer.

