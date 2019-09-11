Siddha Group Organised A Tree Plantation Drive To Raise Awareness Against The Cause Of Amazon Forest Fire Outbreak

Eastern India’s leading real estate developer, Siddha Group had organised a tree plantation drive in few properties of Siddha Group to do its part in raising awareness against the cause of amazon forest fire outbreak.

The two days plantation drive took place across Siddha properties like Siddha WaterFront, Siddha Eden LakeVille, Siddha Happyville and Siddha Galaxia.

“We have always been active in green movement and environment friendly initiatives. As a part of CSR activity, we have planted around 46,000 saplings from 2010 to 2018. Now to raise awareness against the cause of Amazon forest fire outbreak Siddha takes the initiative to protect the environment. The Amazon fire outbreak is an alarming issue, major reason being Deforestation. We are working towards saving the environment supporting the biodiversity by planting trees and saplings. But we will need help of more individuals who should come forward and support the environment.”, said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

Around 200 trees and 26,000 shrubs will be planted total in the four sites in phases. Siddha Group witnessed huge support from residents, visitors and guests to help in the tree plantation.

About Siddha Group:

Since its inception in 1986, Siddha Group has been creating homes making better living affordable in Kolkata and Jaipur. Siddha’s passion for quality homes has been driving it forward increasingly with each new project. Led by group chairman Chandra Prakash Jain and group managing director Sanjay Jain, Siddha Group creates and markets high-quality housing in India. Combining upmarket design skills, optimal materials and excellence in construction, Siddha is focused on delivering comfortable homes at convenient prices within committed timeframes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

