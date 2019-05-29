Siemon presents insights on planning and deployment of PoE lighting over structured cabling in enterprise environment at BICSI 2019

Siemon India, an arm of The Siemon Company, a US headquartered leading global network infrastructure specialist, participated in BICSI India Conference held in, Mumbai recently. Siemon presented the insights on planning and deployment of PoE lighting over structured cabling in enterprise environment at BICSI 2019, Mumbai. It emphasized that with increase in number of PoE devices, a dedicated zone cabling system is the need of the hour to support building automation and IP devices in the ceiling space. Siemon displayed valuable zone cabling design and media selection criteria for support of PoE lighting deployments which can assist IT managers, cabling system designers and building managers if they wish to take the advantage of cost savings, safe operation and health benefits from this emerging technology!

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Prem Rodrigues, Director for Sales & Marketing (India, Middle east & SAARC) Siemon Company told that “Siemon presentation was very well received by the audience on the concept of PoE lighting, zone cabling, Emerging 6th generation 802.11ax Wireless technology, structured cabling in enterprise environments etc., as they could clearly understand that a converged system with PoE will give sustainability, space utilization and occupant satisfaction in any smart building”. In display was Siemon’s V800 series cabinets and important product samples like Z-PLUG®, Z-MAX®, TERA®, MapIT, Plug & Play, High speed interconnect, LC Blade patch etc. have been kept on display for audiences to see.

