Siemon strengthens its operations in India

Siemon India, an arm of The Siemon Company, a US headquartered leading global network infrastructure specialist, opened a new warehouse facility at Chennai today. Siemon offers high quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings in India.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Prem Rodrigues Director of Sales & Marketing for India, Middle East & SAARC told that “This facility will help Siemon to cut down on delivery time and offer better service to our End users and Channel partners. We continue to follow our global standards of operation and aim to give best of customer experience”.

Siemon India has its Head Office at Hyderabad, where it has also established its Center of Excellence team to provide Datacenter design services, warranty and IT solutions to its global operations. Siemon has a robust team of Customer service representatives, Logistics team, demand analyst and Business analyst to manage the entire pre and post-sales support service. This facility also takes care of its marketing and other back end operations for India & SAARC region.

Siemon said in a statement here that it considers India a strategically important market and is committed to investing in its capabilities to better serve both customers and partners. Siemon is developing its relationships with Complementary manufacturers to provide value added solutions to its clients in Datacenter & Intelligent/Smart Buildings space and is also increasing its robust strength of System integrators and Certified Installers who can give pan India service.

“The company grew its tremendous presence in last couple of years and will ensure that world class IT infrastructure products are made available to Indian market. We foresee strong demand for our products & solutions and will continue to invest in this region with an aim to increase our market share” added Mr. Prem Rodrigues.

