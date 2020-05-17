Mon. May 18th, 2020

Signify and Kolkata Port Trust come together to spread hope on International Day of Light

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today partnered with the Kolkata Port Trust to turn the spotlight on Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), the sixth-longest bridge of its type in the world and a defining landmark of the country, with a message of victory over darkness, on the occasion of International Day of Light.

The 76-year-old bridge over the Hooghly River in West Bengal that links the cities of Howrah and Kolkata was illuminated with a dynamic simulation that used an advanced light and sound system of over 650 ColorKinetics lighting fixtures. The simulation started with vibrant colors depicting the diversity of the country and how citizens from all walks of life have banded together to fight the pandemic. It then changed to a subtle show of five colors that denote the five elements of the universe, as a symbolic representation of the world coming together in this endeavor to recover. Further, it lit up bright with a flicker, as if millions of candles were alight. Then, the lights turned from red, to orange, to green And finally, the bridge lit up in the glorious tri-colors of Indian National Flag as an indicator of unity and solidarity in this time of darkness. 

