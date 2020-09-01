“Signify Innovations India launches Philips TwinGlow LED Tube- light- Breakthrough innovation in lighting for work from home”.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announced the new up-down ‘Philips TwinGlow’ LED tube-light for homes. The path breaking LED batten provides both a bright white Work Mode down-light and a soothing ambient Relax Mode up-light in a single LED Batten. The batten conforms to Signify’s EyeComfort standard, which measures products against a set of key comfort criteria: flicker, glare, stroboscopic effect, photo-biological safety, dimmable, tuning and color rendering – factors that can impact the comfort of users’ eyes. As most consumers are currently working from home due to the pandemic, this first of its kind tube-light, is a perfect fit for homes without false ceiling where white light becomes the default choice.

“Signify prides itself for always prioritizing the needs and the requirements of the customers and providing innovative and unique solutions for home lighting. While the LED Battens have already been a hit in the market, the launch of Philips TwinGlow is a step further in this endeavor, specifically for modern day consumers looking for cost effective lighting solutions,” said Sumit Joshi, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Signify Innovations India. “We are hopeful that consumers will like the product that helps them switch modes suited to their requirements especially in the current scenario of Work from home, prevalent throughout the country.”