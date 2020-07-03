” Signify Innovations India Limited launches portable Philips UV-C Disinfection system for homes to contain the spread of COVID-19″

The COVID-19 pandemic has created fundamental shifts in consumer behavior and needs. Advanced hygiene standards and minimal contact has become a priority for everyone at home and at work. To cater to this need, Signify , the world leader in lighting, has launched the Philips UV-C Disinfection system and uses the UV-C radiation technology, which has been validated to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Created with state-of-art-technology, the system is easy to use, low maintenance and portable, which disinfects frequently touched objects and personal items. As the product has the light source in enclosed space, it takes approximately two to eight minutes for disinfection depending upon the size of the object. Designed and manufactured in India, the new range is another step in the company’s support to the government’s call for self-reliance.

Even with its compact design, Philips UV-C Disinfection system can quickly and effectively disinfect objects of daily use in homes, such as fruits and vegetables, packaged food, keys, mobile phones, stationery, laptops, and baby products. The UV-C exposure on fruits and vegetables also extends their shelf-life, keeping them fresh for longer periods. The range comes in three variants of 10 litres, 15 litres and 30 litres capacity, priced at ₹7,990, ₹9,990, and ₹11,990, respectively and would be initially available on leading e-commerce platforms and through select Philips Smart light Hubs.