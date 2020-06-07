SINGAPORE AIRLINES BOOSTS HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES TO ENHANCE CUSTOMER JOURNEY

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has introduced a range of health and

safety initiatives, and enhanced several existing measures, in recent weeks as part

of a comprehensive review of the end-to-end customer journey.

This has allowed SIA to refine the travel experience based on the advice of medical

experts, regulators and partners, as well as feedback from its customers. These

initiatives help to ensure a safe and healthy environment for customers, allowing

them to travel in confidence with the Airline.

Information on the health and safety measures during the pre-flight stage, at the

airport, on board the aircraft, and upon arrival is available in a new online

e-brochure. This will also be sent to all customers before their flights.

These measures are part of the Company’s new #SIAcares initiative, which includes

corporate social responsibility projects that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong said: “These initiatives

help to ensure that, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, our industry-leading health and

safety standards remain an integral part of SIA’s world-class service promise. This

allows our customers to travel with us with full confidence, knowing that we have

taken the necessary steps to safeguard their well-being throughout their journey.

“We are also working on a variety of new digital solutions that would further enhance

the customer experience, as well as support our health and safety initiatives. These

will allow SIA to better meet the evolving expectations of our customers during these

times.”

Enhanced hygiene standards

customers.

Meal services

SIA has modified its in-flight food and beverage service to reduce the risk of contact

for both our customers and crew members. Meals services have been suspended for

flights within South East Asia and services to Mainland China due to regulatory

reasons. Snack bags are provided to customers instead.

On long-haul flights, a single tray service has been introduced in First Class and

Business Class in place of a table layout service. To boost the in-flight dining

experience during this period, SIA is progressively reintroducing customer favourites

such as the Airline’s signature satay and garlic bread from mid-June 2020. We will

also discuss with the regulators how we can resume a course-by-course dining

experience.

Upcoming digital solutions

Digital food ordering services in the lounges and an in-flight e-menu will be

introduced in the coming months.

The SingaporeAir mobile app is also being enhanced to provide customers with

more information about the travel and health restrictions across our network. This will

be personalised according to their booking.

The Company is working on a Print-n-Go solution, which would allow customers to

print their boarding passes and baggage tags at airport self-service kiosks in a

contactless way via the SingaporeAir Mobile App or a QR code.

Booking in confidence

The Covid-19 Information Centre in the Singapore Airlines website is a one-stop

source of information for customers who wish to get more information about our

booking policies, flight schedules, and travel advisories. Health and safety

information, including the e-brochure, is also available here.

To provide more reassurance for our customers, we have revised our global waiver

policy to offer bonus flight credits or provide refunds to those who prefer that option.

