SINGAPORE AIRLINES LAUNCHES MILES OF GOOD CAMPAIGN TO THANK ESSENTIAL WORKERS

Singapore Airlines today launched Miles of Good, a corporate social responsibility campaign under its #SIAcares initiative. This campaign aims to raise 100 million KrisFlyer miles that will be donated to selected frontline and essential workers, who have been tirelessly serving the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting today, KrisFlyer members will be able to nominate deserving individuals with a minimum donation of 1,000 miles. The members and their nominees must reside in the same country or territory. Eligible nominees include healthcare workers, public transport workers, supermarket employees, cleaners, as well as food delivery, courier and postal services personnel. Members can also donate their miles without making any nomination.

KrisFlyer members may submit their nominations and donate their miles via the Miles of Good campaign landing page on SingaporeAir.com.

Singapore Airlines hopes to raise 70 million KrisFlyer miles through these donations and will contribute another 30 million miles towards Miles of Good. Nominations end on 10 August 2020, although members have up to 20 November 2020 to donate their miles.

Eligible nominees will be contacted by SIA. They will need to submit their details, provide their KrisFlyer membership number and share their personal story via an online form on the landing page.

Singapore Airlines will then get in touch with the successful nominees, who will receive up to 60,000 KrisFlyer miles credited into their accounts. These miles can be used to book flights on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot or on other KrisFlyer partner airlines. They can also be used to redeem gift items, hotel stays, car rentals, or shopping, dining, wellness and grooming services via KrisShop, KrisFlyer vRooms, and KrisPay*.

The Miles of Good campaign is subject to the terms and conditions at https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/sg/ppsclub-krisflyer/miles-of-good

JoAnn Tan, Acting Senior Vice President, Marketing Planning, said: “The Miles Of Good campaign is an opportunity for us to join hands with our KrisFlyer members, and show our appreciation to the individuals who have been working on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is one way in which we can recognise the efforts of those who have been helping all of us through this challenging time.”



*available in Singapore only