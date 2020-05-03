Sister Nivedita University (SNU) to give online class guide to other institutions free

Sister Nivedita University (SNU) has come up with a brand new online education method called Learning Management System (LMS) which they are will to share with any University, college or school that needs a guidance to adopt online classes absolutely free of cost.

SNU wishes to help all schools and colleges who are interested to make their own Learning Management System (LMS) which can be used readily in this lockdown period and even after that, where schools and colleges can share lesson plans, lessons, learning resources, video lectures, assignments, online tests etc. and can also take online classes.

There are many more attractive and very easy to use features in the LMS, which will help teachers and students to connect with each other and do the teaching and learning, anywhere and anytime. The LMS would also record activity report of all the users including teachers, students and administrative staff members that can viewed by the authorities of the Institute every day.

“We would be really happy to share our experience and knowledge of our Learning Management System with all schools and colleges who would like to run not only online classes but much beyond that and give our next generation a happy teaching-learning experience,” said Mr Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, SNU.

As a part of the social responsibility, where education comes first, SNU is commited to share the LMS, absolutely free, he added.