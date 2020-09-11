Six from Bengal awarded by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for their exceptional contribution in the skilling ecosystem

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today organized a digital conclave for the second edition of Kaushalacharya Samadar 2020 (Awards). The trainers across different sectors were felicitated for their exceptional contribution in building country’s skilling ecosystem and preparing a future-ready workforce. The occasion had a written address shared by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi’s message for the country’s trainers appreciating their persistent hard work and the tenacity in ensuring that the aspirations of today’s youth are kept alive with apt skill training for their bright tomorrow.

From the State of West Bengal, six winners were awarded for their exceptional contribution in the skilling ecosystem. The names and the winning categories of the awardees include, Ms. Susmita Nandi, Beauty & Wellness; Ms. Tina Bhattacharya, IT-ITeS Training; Mr. Santanu Ghosh, State-Non-Engineering; Ms. Jyoti Tamrakar, Master Trainer; and Mr. Jayanta Koley, two awards for State Engineering and National –Engineering category. Their contribution will not only accelerate the Skill India ecosystem but will also inspire and encourage other trainers to become a part of this mission.

In his written address, Honorable Prime Minister congratulated all the awardees. He stated that it is the government’s skill agenda to create a workforce that matches the global demands and with this vision, several efforts have been undertaken to enable a strong skill development ecosystem.