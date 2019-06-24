Six New Gen Next Designers to debut at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

Lakmé Fashion Week, India’s biggest fashion platform announces the 28th batch of Gen Next designers. The six selected designers will be presenting their creations at the upcoming Winter/Festive ’19 edition.

The program received over 400 applications from across the country. Of these, six talented designers were handpicked by the prestigious LFW Advisory Board. The decision makers were the crème de la crème of the Indian Fashion Industry.

The Gen Next Designer Programme at Lakmé Fashion Week, which is known for having introduced some of the industry’s most renowned designers like Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta and Aneeth Arora, among others, is now set to groom their newest batch of designers.

Announcing this batch of Gen Next designers, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé said “Gen next is a platform which supports fresh talent and their innovative approach towards fashion. This season is more special as we have received a large number of entries not just from Mumbai and New Delhi but also from other parts of the country. Gen next is the future of fashion and we look forward to seeing the creative collections of the winners on the runway this Winter/ Festive 2019”

Talking about the Gen Next programme Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance said, “We believe that Gen Next is the most premier designer discovery program in the country. We are always on the lookout for fresh talent with a flair for innovation. We have had some exceptional talent come to the forefront and are excited to see what these young designers bring to the ramp.”

