Siyaram’s launches Anti-Corona fabric in association with Australia based HealthGuard

Siyaram’s, one of the leading textile brands in men’s fashion for over four decades, today launched its Anti-Corona range of fabric tested by WHO (World Health Organisation) approved labs to fight against the spread of pandemic. As India witnesses a surge in the number of cases with every passing day, Siyaram’s conducted an extensive research and a series of detailed studies for weeks to develop an innovative fabric that helps in combating Corona virus in an effective way. The new Anti-Corona fabric provides a 24/7 silent sentinel protection from the deadly virus and is developed in association with HeatlhGuard, a global leader in non-invasive healthcare for 25 years dedicated to research and development of safe & innovative biotech solutions.

The new fabric guarantees 99.94% effectiveness against Corona virus and has non-leaching properties compared to other metal based chemistry products, making the treated layer of fabric to not dissolve in water. “90 percent of our body is covered with clothes and viruses have the tendency to thrive on the surface of fabrics for longer hours increasing the exposure of humans to the infection. “The ‘Cosmetic based chemistry’ coating utilized in making of our fabric is made of positive compounds and when it comes in contact with the negative compounds, it disintegrates the outer lipid coating and destroys the virus in a matter of few seconds”, says Mr. Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Thenew anti-corona fabric is made of natural substances and does not harm the human skin. With the use of sustainable and biodegradable ingredients, Siyaram’s has successfully ensured that the fabric does not leach any harmful components and renders a smooth and soft feel to clothes.

“We at Siyaram’s have ensured that we do not compromise on the style quotient, the texture, the designs and the color of the fabric. We want our customers to be protected in style and in the coming days, the Anti-Corona fabric will not just be a trend but it will be a necessity. This fabric will allow our customers to embrace life after lockdown with full confidence and have an armour against the adversities”, adds Mr. Poddar.