SKF India Announces Board and Leadership Appointments

The Board of SKF India Ltd approved the appointment of Mr. Gopal Subramanyam and Ms. Anu Wakhlu as independent directors and Mr. Werner Hoffmann and Mr. Aldo Cedrone as non-independent directors .

Mr. Gopal Subramanyam who will also be the Chairman of the Company, is the former CEO of L&T-Komatsu and has over four decades of experience in the manufacturing sector, including various leadership roles with the L&T Group.

Ms. Anu Wakhlu is the Co-founder and Chairperson of Pragati Leadership, a leading consulting company focused on organizational transformation and leadership development across many sectors and is a certified coach and an acclaimed author.

Mr. Werner Hoffmann and Mr. Aldo Cedrone work within the SKF Group as CFO Asia and Global Operations Director respectively and further reinforce the SKF Group’s support and commitment to SKF India’s growth and profitability.

All the above appointments are subject to shareholder approval in the coming AGM.

The Board also approved the appointment of Mr. Anurag Bhagania as the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1st June 2019. Mr. Anurag joins SKF from Honeywell India where he was the Country Finance Leader and has previously held various finance leadership roles at GE, Ingersoll Rand and Eaton.

Commenting on these new additions to the team, Mr. Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director SKF India, said that “We are delighted to have such great talent joining our Board and the Leadership team. We look forward to us benefiting from their collective expertise and experience to drive sustained growth, profitability and investments in India”.

