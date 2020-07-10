Navigation
Skill India launches AI-based ASEEM to help workers find suitable jobs based on regions and local industry demands
Skill India launches AI-based ASEEM to help workers find suitable jobs based on regions and local industry demands

In an endeavour to improve the information flow and bridge the demand-supply gap in the skilled workforce market, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today launched ‘Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM)’ portal to help skilled people find sustainable livelihood opportunities. Apart from recruiting a skilled workforce that spurs business competitiveness and economic growth, the Artificial Intelligence- based platform has been envisioned to strengthen their career pathways by handholding them through their journeys to attain industry-relevant skills and explore emerging job opportunities especially in the post COVID era. 

Times of Bengal Stories
