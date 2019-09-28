SLCB conducts MICE promotion in India

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Sri Lanka Convention Bureau(SLCB) recently conducted MICE( Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events or Exhibitions) in Kolkata along with Chennai and Bangaluru to promote Sri Lanka as a preffered MICE destination and showcasing the opportunities to make the Indian travellers understand the unique offerings in Sri Lanka.

It has been observed that there has been an increasing trend of India MICE travellers in Sri Lanka. In the year 2018 there had been 63,733 MICE arrivals in Sri Lanka from India as compared to 57,694 in 2017 and 53, 510 in 2016. At the same time tourist visits also saw a rapid increase with approximately 4,24,887 Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka in 2018 , as compared to 3,84,628 in 2017 and 3,56,729 in 2016.

Sri Lanka is known as the Wonder of Asia for its long-preserved culture, heritage, pristine beaches, visit of the ‘Ramayana trail’ sites, UNESCO World Heritage site of Sigiriya and fascinating history of Dambulla.

Sri Lanka, the top-notch tourist destination has taken many initiatives to attract MICE travellers from India, like free arrival visa for Indian travellers till 31st January 2020, offering conference facility for 500 people in the State of the Art- Lotus Tower, the tallest tower in South East Asia, strengthening cooperation with large tour operators who have large network of corporate working with them, popularize Sri Lanka as the fast-growing destination for weddings out of India, properly marketing and developing the Ramayana sites with proper infrastructure facilities and participating at leading MICE trade exibitions in India.

SCLB is exploring the key-markets of India, like Chennai, Bangaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and they will very soon be present in Delhi to enhance an existing strong cultural bond between the two countries. To give Indian travellers ‘feel at home ‘ stay in Sri Lanka, extensive direct airlines connectivity of 121 flights per week from 11 airports makes it a easily accessible travel destination for Indians to explore what picturesque Sri Lanka has to offer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

