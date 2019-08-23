Smart LED Streetlights to brighten West Bengal with a multitude of benefits

Hon’ble Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengal, Shri Firhad Hakim today dedicated 56,000 LED streetlights, as part of the Green City Mission of Government of West Bengal, to the people of the state. These LED streetlights are being installed in the district of Bankura, Beldanga, Budge Budge and Khorda by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a JV of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. These 60,000 LED lights will reduce carbon emissions by 8500 metric tonnes and will save electricity of 12.2 million Units, annually. The Hon’ble Minister also announced that approximately One lakh smart LED streetlights will be retrofitted in the areas under Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation.

In addition to this, EESL is enhancing the benefits of affordable energy-efficient infrastructure with future-readiness, by connecting these lights to a web-based monitoring system, that enables remote operations and additional operational savings. Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) with GIS mapping for remote control and monitoring of streetlights are also being installed in these ULB’s. In Beldanga the work is already complete

The dedication ceremony for these energy efficient LED streetlights took place in the presence of Sri Subrata Gupta, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal, Smt Papia Ghosh Roy Choudhury, Joint secretary, Green City Mission and Sri Venkatesh Dwivedi, Director (Projects & Business Development), EESL.

Speaking at the occasion, Hon’ble Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengal, Sri Firhad Hakim said, “It is with great pride that we dedicate the smart and energy efficient LED streetlights to the people of West Bengal. Another milestone towards achieving an energy efficient state, these streetlights will illuminate the lives of the citizens, enable more savings, security and ensure a greener future for the people. I congratulate the Department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs and EESL on their relentless efforts and continued work towards achieving the state’s energy efficiency goals.”

Underlining the initiative’s potential for reducing emissions, Sri Subrata Gupta, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal, remarked, “We will be able to significantly reduce air pollution through these installations and make our cities clean and green, which is the main objective of Green City Mission. We plan to implement this project in the remaining Municipalities, Corporations and Development Authorities for achieving greater energy efficiency and bill savings.”

In West Bengal, out of approximately 7.5 Lakh streetlights, 3.5 lakh streetlights have been converted to LEDs. The Department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengal has roped in EESL to convert the remaining streetlights with LEDs from March 2019 onwards. Under the agreement, EESL will provide a 360-degree support to the Government of West Bengal, wherein EESL will supply, install, commission and provide the service and maintenance of LED streetlights for the duration of 7 years, including the post installation maintenance and warranty replacement. EESL will make the entire upfront capital investment for this transition to LEDs and will pass on the advantage of bulk procurement to the state in a transparent manner. The State Government will pay only 50 percent of the actual cost initially and rest will be paid in next 7 years on annuity basis.

In the first phase, EESL is working with five urban local bodies, while the rest will be engaged in a phase wise manner by EESL under the guidance of the state government.

Reinforcing the social impact of the initiative, Smt Papia Ghosh Roy Choudhury, Joint secretary, Green City Mission said “The project will have a great social impact as well, especially for women, children and senior citizens, who will find roads safer to commute, even at late hours of the day. Citizens will get better service as there will be 7 years maintenance through CCMS technology“.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Venkatesh Dwivedi, Director (Projects & Business Development), EESL said, “At EESL, it has been our endeavour to support and empower states with energy efficient solutions and strengthen their contribution to India’s energy efficiency and environmental goals. The establishment of the LED streetlights programme in West Bengal is a testament to the great partnership between EESL and the Department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, with their shared vision of achieving greater energy efficiency and sustainability. We are confident that we will replicate this success across other districts of West Bengal as well. We are committed to successfully implement this programme across the state to enable energy efficiency for all.” Shri Sudeep Bhar, Regional Cluster Head of Eastern Region of EESL was also present during the ceremony.

These LED lamps are equipped with a Central Control Monitoring System (CCMS), which allows remote monitoring and operation of the lights. The system sends alerts for each light that needs attention, reducing the chances of failure and sudden repair. Therefore, the avoided capacity of electricity can be ascertained from the reduced consumption of electricity.

