Smile Train India || New Cleft Care Centre || Free Cleft Lip & Palate Surgeries

Smile Train India, the world’s largest children’s cleft charity,

announced its partnership with Manmohini Healthcare Private Limited to support free cleft lip and

palate surgeries in Murshidabad. Free cleft treatment will be available to patients all year round at the

new cleft centre at Manmohini Healthcare Private Limited. The cleft surgeries will be performed by Dr

Sankarsan Choudhury, oral maxillofacial surgeon.

Since 2000, Smile Train India has been actively involved in supporting cleft treatment for

underprivileged children who are forced to live with untreated clefts due to poverty and ignorance.

Smile Train India has supported more than 15,000 surgeries in West Bengal through various partner

hospitals in Kolkata, Burdwan, Durgapur and Siliguri.

Talking about the partnership, Ishani Biswas, Program Manager, Smile Train India, said “We are very

happy to partner with Manmohini Healthcare Private Limited to reach out to more children born with

cleft lip and palate. Many people associate clefts with myths and bad karma, and don’t know that clefts

can be treated with surgery and associated care. Also, many children born with clefts don’t get

treatment because their parents can’t afford the cost of surgery. Early detection and treatment helps a

child to lead a fulfilling life. We look forward to long and fruitful association with Manmohini Healthcare

to support free cleft treatment and transform lives of children born with clefts”

In India, it is estimated that more than 35,000 babies are born with clefts every year. Hundreds of

thousands of children with untreated clefts live in isolation, but more importantly, have difficulty eating,

breathing and speaking, as their families cannot afford the life-transforming cleft surgery and

comprehensive cleft care they need. Smile Train India’s sustainable model focuses on training and

empowering local medical professionals to provide cleft treatment in their own communities. Through

this sustainable model, Smile Train India has supported more than 600,000 free cleft surgeries across

India, through a network of 150+ partner hospitals.

Dr. Bijay Kumar Gulgulia, Medical Director at Manmohini Healthcare Private Limited, said, “We are

proud to be associated with Smile Train and its commitment to providing world class treatment to

children born with cleft lip and palate, absolutely free of cost. Hundreds of thousands of children

continue to live with untreated clefts due to ignorance and poverty. It is commendable that Smile Train

actively focusses on comprehensive cleft care: speech, orthodontics, nutrition and emotional support”.

For more information about the cleft treatment available, please contact – Toll Free Cleft Helpline

Number: 1800 103 8301, Manmohini Healthcare Hospital: 0348 2263111/222

