Smile Train India || New Cleft Care Centre || Free Cleft Lip & Palate Surgeries
Smile Train India, the world’s largest children’s cleft charity,
announced its partnership with Manmohini Healthcare Private Limited to support free cleft lip and
palate surgeries in Murshidabad. Free cleft treatment will be available to patients all year round at the
new cleft centre at Manmohini Healthcare Private Limited. The cleft surgeries will be performed by Dr
Sankarsan Choudhury, oral maxillofacial surgeon.
Since 2000, Smile Train India has been actively involved in supporting cleft treatment for
underprivileged children who are forced to live with untreated clefts due to poverty and ignorance.
Smile Train India has supported more than 15,000 surgeries in West Bengal through various partner
hospitals in Kolkata, Burdwan, Durgapur and Siliguri.
Talking about the partnership, Ishani Biswas, Program Manager, Smile Train India, said “We are very
happy to partner with Manmohini Healthcare Private Limited to reach out to more children born with
cleft lip and palate. Many people associate clefts with myths and bad karma, and don’t know that clefts
can be treated with surgery and associated care. Also, many children born with clefts don’t get
treatment because their parents can’t afford the cost of surgery. Early detection and treatment helps a
child to lead a fulfilling life. We look forward to long and fruitful association with Manmohini Healthcare
to support free cleft treatment and transform lives of children born with clefts”
In India, it is estimated that more than 35,000 babies are born with clefts every year. Hundreds of
thousands of children with untreated clefts live in isolation, but more importantly, have difficulty eating,
breathing and speaking, as their families cannot afford the life-transforming cleft surgery and
comprehensive cleft care they need. Smile Train India’s sustainable model focuses on training and
empowering local medical professionals to provide cleft treatment in their own communities. Through
this sustainable model, Smile Train India has supported more than 600,000 free cleft surgeries across
India, through a network of 150+ partner hospitals.
Dr. Bijay Kumar Gulgulia, Medical Director at Manmohini Healthcare Private Limited, said, “We are
proud to be associated with Smile Train and its commitment to providing world class treatment to
children born with cleft lip and palate, absolutely free of cost. Hundreds of thousands of children
continue to live with untreated clefts due to ignorance and poverty. It is commendable that Smile Train
actively focusses on comprehensive cleft care: speech, orthodontics, nutrition and emotional support”.
For more information about the cleft treatment available, please contact – Toll Free Cleft Helpline
Number: 1800 103 8301, Manmohini Healthcare Hospital: 0348 2263111/222