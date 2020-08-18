Smt Nusrat Jahan, Hon’ble Member of Parliament for Basirhat inaugurates AKVO AWG machines at Basirhat

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we need to prepare ourselves for an uncertain future. It has become crucial that we become self-sufficient and not depend on external sources to meet our basic needs. Taking forth this notion, on the 74th year of India celebrating its Independence, Smt. Nusrat Jahan, Hon’ble Member of Parliament for Basirhat, took a step towards the future in ensuring water independence for the pupils of the schools in Basirhat region. She inaugurated AKVO Atmospheric Water Generators in two schools of her constituency on Independence Day. These machines can produce pure and healthy drinking water from air without any external source of water. Bhaslia F. P. School and Kalijuga F.P. School in Basirhat have installed AKVO 110K machines which can produce 300 litres of water per day. A total 5 machines are to be installed in the schools of the area and rest of the 3 will be installed by the end of the month. Mr. Navkaran Singh Bagga, Founder and CEO AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt Ltd was also present during the inauguration and demonstrated how the machines function. This marks the beginning of a modern era with new age MPs embracing innovative technology to mitigate the crises of the people of their constituency.

Smt. Nusrat Jahan, notable Indian actress and Hon’ble Member of Parliament for Basirhat added “Water scarcity reports have become a norm across the globe and our country is not far behind. It should be our imperative to look for smart and sustainable solutions. It is my constant endeavour to bring in technological advancements to make life easier for the people of my constituency. When I learnt about AKVO, I was really impressed with the concept and the work they are doing across the country and Middle East. I knew that this machine could help the community of Basirhat, especially the school going children. As the people’s representative, it is my duty to look after their well-being and my moral responsibility to provide pure and safe drinking water to the children of these schools and avoid any water-borne disease.”

The water warrior, Mr. Navkaran Singh Bagga, Founder and CEO AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt Ltd, the first indigenously Made in India, atmospheric water generatorsaid, “Although being home to nearly a sixth of the world’s population, India only gets 4% of the Earth’s fresh water. It has been our endeavour to change the dynamics by bringing water supply to the Indian masses at a very cost efficient and sustained manner. 70% of Indians have poor or no access to safe drinking water and 22% of Indians do not have water reaching their homes. With only 60% of water available for consumption by 2030 we are alarmingly marching towards a crisis that will require human intervention right away otherwise we will stare at a third world war and this time over water. We need more human beings like Nusrat Jahan who are forward-thinking and adopting alternative resources to generate water devoid of any contamination that can lead to severe diseases. We hope, with AKVO, we can reduce some of our dependency on groundwater and make ourselves future ready and water independent.”

It is but a harsh reality that the entire country is staring at the face of acute water crisis. 12 per cent of India’s population is already living the ‘Day Zero’ scenario, thanks to excessive groundwater pumping, an inefficient and wasteful water management system and years of deficient rains. According to the Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) report released by the Niti Aayog in 2018, 21 major cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and others are racing to reach zero groundwater levels by 2020, affecting access for 100 million people. The Chennai water crisis of last year gave an experience of the seriousness of the issue. The CWMI report also states that by 2030, the country’s water demand is projected to be twice the available supply, implying severe water scarcity for hundreds of millions of people and an eventual six per cent loss in the country’s GDP. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that an individual requires around 25 litres of water daily for meeting his/her basic hygiene and food needs. The world and our country need an immediate and long-term solution to the water issues.

AKVO Atmospheric Water Systems is a pioneer in producing India’s first indigenously manufactured atmospheric water generator. AKVO provides safe and pure drinking water using the AWG technology which replicates the natural process of condensation by simulating a dew point, which allows it to make water continuously, even in low humidity conditions. AKVO works on a simple plug and play method and consumes one unit of electricity to run for an hour. AKVO atmospheric water generators are equipped with a superior filter system that has an antimicrobial air filter to remove impurities from the air and UV Type C filtration to destroy any harmful microbes.

AKVO has sold over 200 machines in India and Gulf countries. Moreover, the water generated by AKVO is cheaper than any RO/UV or bottled market water. While the RO/UV filtrated water wastes 4 litres of water for just 1 litre of drinking water, AKVO has zero water wastage. The bottled mineral water jars which is marketed is available anywhere between INR 4.50 to INR 5.00 per litre and always has the cleanliness suspicion tag attached with it, while the cost of water generated through AKVO AWG is only INR 1.75 to INR 2.00 per litre. The products of AKVO are designed to run at temperatures ranging from 10-degree Celsius to 60-degree Celsius with humidity factor of 30-80%, making it a viable model to deploy in coastal and hilly areas, especially in tropical countries that are rich in atmospheric moisture content. AKVO units range from a 100 litres per day to 1000 litres per day. They have recently introducedthe country’s first home model of Atmospheric Water Generator, AKVO Pod, which is ideal for homes, offices and small businesses and can make up to 50 litres of pure drinking water per day.