Snanjatra at Kolkata ISKCON

16 hours ago

By Abhishek :- The Snana Yatra (Odia: ସ୍ନାନ ଯାତ୍ରା) is a bathing festival celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. It is an important festival of the Jagannath devotees. It is the birth day of lord Jagannath.This is the first occasion in the year as per the Hindu calendar, when the deities JagannathBalabhadraSubhadra, Sudarshan, and Madanmohan are brought out from the Jagannath Temple (Puri) and taken in a procession to the Snana Bedi. There they are ceremonially bathed and decorated for a public audience with the devotees.

