Snapdeal partners with Hungama Play for video streaming

Snapdeal partners with Hungama Play for video streaming3 min read
E-commerce marketplace, Snapdeal has partnered with Hungama Play,
a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, to offer a video
streaming service to its users. Launched at a time when the world is practicing social distancing,
the association is aimed at offering Snapdeal users an easy way to order their essentials and
entertain themselves using the same app from the safety of their homes.The service offers
short-format content, movies, TV shows and short filmsacrossgenres in more than 15 languages
like Hindi, English, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati and
more.
Hungama Play has curated a library especially for Snapdeal users giving them easy access to
over 41,500 short-format videos across categories like comedy, film gossip, spiritual, fashion,
lifestyle etc. and 150+ short films. Besides short format content, viewers can also explore a
library of long-format videos consisting of more than 400 films, various TV shows and Hungama
Originals.
Speaking about the association, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The world
is going through a major crisis and people are advised to stay at home for safety. As a mobile-
first economy, smartphones have proved to be indispensable in India, helping people access
news, essential services and streaming platforms. Our association with Snapdeal enables us to
offer users wholesome entertainment led by an incredible library of short-format videos,
movies, TV shows and Hungama Originals. We are certain that the content experience offered
by Hungama Play on Snapdeal will help the users remain engaged.”
Snapdeal spokesperson added, “Hungama Play has a diverse library of short-format videos, TV
shows, movies in multiple languages to cater to our non-metro audience across the country.
We are certain that our users will appreciate the ease with which they can now shop for
essentials and stay entertained on Snapdeal.”
Hungama Play’s content can be accessed through Snapdeal app, website or m-site without any
extra payment.
About Hungama Play:
Owned by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Hungama Play is amongst the premier video on-demand apps in the
country. Featuring an extensive library of long-form and short-form content, Hungama Play provides an enriching entertainment
experience to all users.
With its foray into original programming, Hungama Play is also playing a key role in redefining digital content in India. Through
Hungama Originals, the platform is creating shows that go beyond conventional storytelling and offer quality narratives to
digital audiences.
Besides originals, Hungama Play’s content bouquet includes over 5000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages, in addition
to a vast catalogue of more than 1500 short films. The library is complemented with 7500+ hours of kids and television content
in multiple languages, along with over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour,
spiritual and more.
Hungama Play has created multiple customer touchpoints and is available on various platforms and ecosystems. This includes
Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player,
Android TVs, web and apps on Google Playstore and Apple Store. Hungama’s strategic association with Xiaomi also enables
consumers in India to enjoy Hungama Play on Mi TV.
For more information, please visit www.hungama.org