Snapdeal partners with Hungama Play for video streaming

E-commerce marketplace, Snapdeal has partnered with Hungama Play,

a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, to offer a video

streaming service to its users. Launched at a time when the world is practicing social distancing,

the association is aimed at offering Snapdeal users an easy way to order their essentials and

entertain themselves using the same app from the safety of their homes.The service offers

short-format content, movies, TV shows and short filmsacrossgenres in more than 15 languages

like Hindi, English, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati and

more.

Hungama Play has curated a library especially for Snapdeal users giving them easy access to

over 41,500 short-format videos across categories like comedy, film gossip, spiritual, fashion,

lifestyle etc. and 150+ short films. Besides short format content, viewers can also explore a

library of long-format videos consisting of more than 400 films, various TV shows and Hungama

Originals.

Speaking about the association, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The world

is going through a major crisis and people are advised to stay at home for safety. As a mobile-

first economy, smartphones have proved to be indispensable in India, helping people access

news, essential services and streaming platforms. Our association with Snapdeal enables us to

offer users wholesome entertainment led by an incredible library of short-format videos,

movies, TV shows and Hungama Originals. We are certain that the content experience offered

by Hungama Play on Snapdeal will help the users remain engaged.”

Snapdeal spokesperson added, “Hungama Play has a diverse library of short-format videos, TV

shows, movies in multiple languages to cater to our non-metro audience across the country.

We are certain that our users will appreciate the ease with which they can now shop for

essentials and stay entertained on Snapdeal.”

Hungama Play’s content can be accessed through Snapdeal app, website or m-site without any

extra payment.

About Hungama Play:

Owned by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Hungama Play is amongst the premier video on-demand apps in the

country. Featuring an extensive library of long-form and short-form content, Hungama Play provides an enriching entertainment

experience to all users.

With its foray into original programming, Hungama Play is also playing a key role in redefining digital content in India. Through

Hungama Originals, the platform is creating shows that go beyond conventional storytelling and offer quality narratives to

digital audiences.

Besides originals, Hungama Play’s content bouquet includes over 5000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages, in addition

to a vast catalogue of more than 1500 short films. The library is complemented with 7500+ hours of kids and television content

in multiple languages, along with over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour,

spiritual and more.

Hungama Play has created multiple customer touchpoints and is available on various platforms and ecosystems. This includes

Hungama Play on Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Tata Sky Binge, MX Player,

Android TVs, web and apps on Google Playstore and Apple Store. Hungama’s strategic association with Xiaomi also enables

consumers in India to enjoy Hungama Play on Mi TV.

For more information, please visit www.hungama.org