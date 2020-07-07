SNICKERS® celebrates ‘World Chocolate Day’ by expressing gratitude to the frontline workers

When everything shut down, they kept us running. While the world kept changing, their efforts remained unchanged. From long working hours to risking their own health to maintain ours, they worked relentlessly every day to keep us as safe.

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, SNICKERS®, the nougat, caramel and nuts filled chocolate bar from Mars Wrigley portfolio, acknowledged and celebrated the efforts of frontline workers across the country. The brand brought alive its earlier launched ‘Acknowledge Your Heroes’ campaign by sharing 20,000 SNICKERS® bars in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad to thank them for their unwavering efforts during these difficult times.



Joining hands with Sankalp Beautiful World, SNICKERS®reached out to doctors, nurses, police officers and sanitization workers who have been on the frontline of this pandemic, risking their lives to protect and help others. The initiative is aimed at sharing a token of gratitude and appreciation to these heroes.



Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Mr. Yogesh Tewari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley, said “The frontline warriors have been battling every day to ensure that we are safe at our homes. A gesture as simple as acknowledging and thanking them for their efforts can go a long way and what better way to celebrate World Chocolate Day than by expressing our gratitude by sharing SNICKERS® bars with them. At Mars Wrigley, we have always believed in bringing joy and happiness through our products and our on-going outreach is a demonstration of our purpose.”