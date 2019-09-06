Sony India launches new products with very attractive consumer offers for Durga Puja

Sony India has set itself a target of 40% growth in BRAVIA television

business in West Bengal market vis-a-vis last festive season with an overall plan to achieve sales to the tune

of Rs. 350 crores. With a slew of new products, easy finance schemes, consumer promotional offers and a

highly visible marketing campaign, Sony intends to add joy to the Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal.

New products launched across categories such as television, digital imaging, home and

personal audio

Sony has recently launched new products across categories, such as BRAVIA televisions, Alpha cameras and

lenses, soundbars, party speakers, headphones and Bluetooth speaker. Some of the latest product offerings

include flagship BRAVIA OLED MASTER series A9G and BRAVIA OLED 4K TV A8G series in the television

segment. In digital imaging, A7R III & A7 III full frame cameras, RX0 II ultra-compact camera, a vlogger kit

including A6400 camera along with additional accessories, Super-Telephoto 600mm F4 G Master™ Prime

Lens and 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens are available. Home audio segment has

seen the launch of HT-Z9F and HT-X8500 Dolby Atmos soundbars; WH-XB900N Extra Bass Noise

Cancellation headphone with Alexa, SRS-402M wireless Alexa speaker and SRS-XB32/22 Extra Bass

Bluetooth speakers have been added to the personal audio segment.

Unique smart home kit with select BRAVIA televisions and assured gifts with other products

Sony has many attractive offers for consumers this festive season. The most

interesting & innovative offer for Durga Puja this year is the smart home kit as

an assured gift with select BRAVIA televisions. The kit will help customers

control their home appliances by voice command using their Bravia Android

Television. With this Sony enables customers to take their first steps towards

making their home a ‘Smart one’. Other assured gifts on purchase of soundbars,

party speakers and Alpha cameras include products such as premium Extra Bass

Headphones, mic and USB Portable chargers. This promotional scheme will be

valid from 6 th September till stocks last. There is also three-year warranty on

select Full Frame Alpha cameras.

Like this: Like Loading...