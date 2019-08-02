Sony Music announce JV for a new age pop label with Kwan – Big Bang Music

Global music giant Sony Music and India’s leading entertainment management company KWAN, announced a strategic JV to launch a new-age pop label, Big Bang Music.

The 50-50 joint venture will leverage Sony Music’s expertise in the music business & global reach and KWAN’s leadership in artist management and formidable relationships with Talent, Brands and Promoters.

Big Bang Music will develop a roster of stars to cater to the fast-growing Pop Culture Market and serve the growing need from Digital Content Platforms, Brands and Live Experiences for new age celebrities and fans who are digital natives.

From building their unique musical expression and persona to launching their own brands to growing their live career, Big Bang will do the 360 under the leadership of its Co-Founder/CEO – Gaurav Wadhwa. He comes with 14 years across consumer marketing and working with music & sports talent across pop culture brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Red Bull, MTV & Saavn

Says Gaurav Wadhwa “We want to enable Independent artists to engage with fans through personal expression and future sounds that’ll impact Popular Culture in India beyond Bollywood and Cricket. Our approach will be Blockbuster and our play beyond Song & Video”

Adding on Vijay Subramaniam CEO and Co-Founder KWAN adds on , “We aim to give Non film music and artists a strong platform using the powerful infrastructure of Sony Music, KWAN’s integrated 360 degree agency network and Gaurav’s rich experience in the music content and marketing business. Big Bang will aim to shift the needle in the music business to create Pop culture icons. We are supremely excited to embark on this journey with such passionate partners.”

Big Bang will be an A&R centric, creative artist development and a marketing outfit with Talent being managed by Kwan and music distributed by Sony Music.

Says Shridhar Subramaniam, President India & Middle East, Sony Music, “We are proud to embark on this journey with Kwan. Together, we are going to accelerate artist development and pop music growth in the country. Big Bang will create new superstars and grow the pop music economy. In Gaurav and Kwan we have found the perfect complementary skill sets and together we aim to shape the future of the pop business.”

About Sony Music:

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to labels representing music from every genre and artists like Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Santana, Beyonce , Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Shakira, Kings of Leon, Pink , One Direction, Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams to name a few.

About KWAN:

Kwan is India’s largest talent management firm, with exclusive representation of some of the top names in Entertainment & Music today. Ranging from actors to musicians, a plethora of content creators and digital content creators, KWAN is a global name to reckon with.

Some of the superstars managed by the agency include Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Pritam, Hrithik Roshan, Naezy, Tiger Shroff, Mahesh Babu, Shalmali, Rana Dagubatti, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhuvan Bam, Mallika Dua and more.

On the brand advisory front, Kwan works with over 500+ consumer brands on their entertainment management and marketing strategy across various avenues. Kwan also has a JV with Pritam known as JAM8 to create , compose and produce sonic identities across Films, Brands and more.

