Sony Music presents Borof for music fans in Kolkata

Sony Music brings Borof, the long awaited brand new single released by Los Angeles-based hip hop crew Bhanga Bangla. Sony Music promises to lure a new wave of music fans and grow the hip-hop genre through fresh sounds and artists in the city of joy, Kolkata.

Global Music Company Sony Music aims to give a push to hip hop culture in the city with the release of Borof by Bhanga Bangla, a Bengali crew of Los Angeles. With Indian and South Asian hip hop scene in full flow, the time is ripe to introduce Bhanga Bangla, a Bengali crew straight out of Los Angeles. Their third single ‘Borof’ is here and is sure to make you sit up and take notice.

Bhanga Bangla- three brothers of Bengali origin – Ivory Shakur, 41X, & Young Prince – has kindled the attention of fans through visually enticing music videos.

What should you expect from the video? “Borof is fun, Borof is cold, Borof is us. We literally had a blast shooting this video”, say the brothers.

Growing up alongside artists from all walks of life in Los Angeles, the three brothers started out making music for a number of musicians before deciding to band together and work on music that represents who they truly are.



The group is well-known for their creative music videos, and Borof doesn’t disappoint when it comes to eye-catching visuals. Shot like an action movie, the video was directed by Kyle Morgan, a seasoned professional who connected with the artists right from the start of their journey.

Produced by 41X and Ivory Shakur, Borof found support from Chicago-born Indian producer, Peter Pradeep Madana, who engineered the record. Look out for Borof. June 21. Everywhere.

