Sun. Jun 23rd, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Sony Music presents Borof for music fans in Kolkata

15 mins ago

Sony Music brings Borof, the long awaited brand new single released by Los Angeles-based hip hop crew Bhanga Bangla. Sony Music promises to lure a new wave of music fans and grow the hip-hop genre through fresh sounds and artists in the city of joy, Kolkata. 

Global Music Company Sony Music aims to give a push to hip hop culture in the city with the release of Borof by Bhanga Bangla, a Bengali crew of Los Angeles. With Indian and South Asian hip hop scene in full flow, the time is ripe to introduce Bhanga Bangla, a Bengali crew straight out of Los Angeles. Their third single ‘Borof’ is here and is sure to make you sit up and take notice. 

Bhanga Bangla- three brothers of Bengali origin – Ivory Shakur, 41X, & Young Prince – has kindled the attention of fans through visually enticing music videos.

What should you expect from the video? “Borof is fun, Borof is cold, Borof is us. We literally had a blast shooting this video”, say the brothers.

Growing up alongside artists from all walks of life in Los Angeles, the three brothers started out making music for a number of musicians before deciding to band together and work on music that represents who they truly are.


The group is well-known for their creative music videos, and Borof doesn’t disappoint when it comes to eye-catching visuals. Shot like an action movie, the video was directed by Kyle Morgan, a seasoned professional who connected with the artists right from the start of their journey. 

Produced by 41X and Ivory Shakur, Borof found support from Chicago-born Indian producer, Peter Pradeep Madana, who engineered the record.  Look out for Borof. June 21. Everywhere.

