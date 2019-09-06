Sony Pictures Networks India pledges to take #PrideInDiversity – Implements policy change to promote inclusivity at workplace

Staying true to its title of being of an ‘Employer of Choice’, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has taken a step forward to foster its commitment towards inclusivity. With an aim to build a conducive environment for all employees, the network has revised its company policies to be gender neutral.

SPN, at the very core has always remained an inclusive and respectful workplace. As a part of this initiative, the network will extend medical benefits and insurance coverage for declared partners. According to the new amendment, there is a shift from maternity/ paternity policies to common parental policies and an expansion to the definitions of primary and secondary caregivers. Primary caregivers will now include all employees who have nominated themselves as the primary caregiver in case of adoption/surrogacy. While secondary caregivers will include all employees, who have had a child in the past six months but not delivered the child and not nominated themselves as primary caregivers in adoption/surrogacy cases.

To ensure equal safety for all the employees, the network also incorporated changes to the Code of Conduct. According to which, the definition of sexual harassment will now include hate speech/ bigotry and intolerant remarks on LGBT+ community in general. In addition to rendering policies as gender neutral, SPN has also announced infrastructural changes such as gender neutral washrooms in their Mumbai and Gurgaon offices.

Through such endeavours, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has always aimed at empowering communities and creating a diverse, inclusive and happy workplace. This initiative is one of the many steps taken by the network to support diversity. SPN is committed to fuel a creative and innovative workforce through its people-friendly policies.

Comments:

Manu Wadhwa, Chief Human Resource Officer, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“At Sony Pictures Networks, we value the diversity of our people and always aim to encourage inclusion to foster a favorable working environment for all. With the recent modifications in our policies, we want to reassure our employees that SPN is an equal opportunity employer where we believe that our people are happiest when they bring their whole selves to work comfortably without any apprehensions.”

