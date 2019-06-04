Sony Pictures Networks India Takes a Step Towards Change – Provides over 20,00,000 litres of Potable Water to Villages in Maharashtra

Staying true to its CSR theme of ‘Ek India Happywala’, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) took a step forward and reached out to the interiors of drought hit Maharashtra to address the issue of potable water. With a vision to build a better society, SPN’s CSR programme is built around three pillars; empowerment, education and environment. Focused on creating a safe ecosystem, this project falls under the ‘environment’ pillar of SPN’s CSR programme.

As a part of this project, SPN reached out to over 180 drought hit villages across Maharashtra. Water tankers were sent to the interior regions of Maharashtra to provide access to safe drinking water in over 180 villages and reached out to over 85000 people. With this initiative, SPN provided each of the drought affected villages with over 12,000 litres of potable water. This project was activated across districts like Latur, Wardha, Amravati, Dhule, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad and Nanded.

Through its endeavors, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), has always aimed at empowering communities and creating a positive impact in the ecosystem. This initiative is one of the many steps taken by the network to support the creation of a sustainable environment. SPN is committed to co-creating India’s social development agenda through its focus on various areas of social impact.

Comments:

Rajkumar Bidawatka, Head CSR, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“At Sony Pictures Networks, we are always striving to build a better society through our corporate social responsibility programme. The main goal of this project was to contribute towards building a better life for people by creating access to a basic necessity such as water. This initiative is a step forward in our endeavor to support and help build a sustainable society.”

