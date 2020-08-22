~Sony YAY! beefs up its content offering with Pyaar Mohabbat,

Sony YAY! the popular kids’ entertainment channel and home to a host of kids favourite shows like

Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal, Paapometer and KickO, is known to bring unlimited entertainment and

laughter to the lives of kids. Staying true to this promise, the channel adds yet another comedy

show – Pyaar Mohabbat, Happy Lucky to its line-up, starting 17 th August, Monday to Friday at 1.30

PM. This new hilarious chase comedy offers kids a chance to take an epic mischief-filled ride with

the lead characters Happy and Lucky, starting Monday.

Sony YAY! aims to foster a strong connect for the characters of Happy-Lucky with the channel’s

fan-base, Thanks to their impeccable comic timings and witty comebacks. The show tracks the

journey of Happy and Lucky – the neighbors who believe in giving each other a taste of their own

medicine through their daily mischief against each other, leaving the audience in splits. Along with

the mischievous duo, they will also witness the funny banter with their friends – Bunty, the Bull and

Pappu, who live with them in the countryside. Together they will create a hilarious story in each

episode leading to an engaging comedy of errors.

The channel has always ensured that its programming lineup caters to kids’ unique tastes and this

is yet another step in that direction. Sony YAY! has been consistently adding something new to

the bouquet of its content as it made forays into different genres of comedy such as ghost comedy

(Paap-O-Meter), chase comedy (Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal) to name a few. With the launch of a

show based on slapstick comedy, the channel offers an added width to the existing lineup that

amplifies the fun and excitement amongst their young audiences.

Check out the trailer here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDyaJkPqn6b/?igshid=1k4tdkpl8b4dl

Comments:

Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre!

“This year Sony YAY! continues its endeavour to enrich its content ecosystem and playing to our

strengths of creating home grown Indian content. As children spend more time at home watching

our shows, we have planned new offerings that makes our library all the more robust and

engaging for them. I am sure with the launch of Pyaar Mohabbat Happy Lucky our audiences will

be treated with mischievous characters of Happy and Lucky and their fun-filled adventures.”