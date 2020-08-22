~Sony YAY! beefs up its content offering with Pyaar Mohabbat,

Sony YAY! the popular kids’ entertainment channel and home to a host of kids favourite shows like
Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal, Paapometer and KickO, is known to bring unlimited entertainment and
laughter to the lives of kids. Staying true to this promise, the channel adds yet another comedy
show – Pyaar Mohabbat, Happy Lucky to its line-up, starting 17 th August, Monday to Friday at 1.30
PM. This new hilarious chase comedy offers kids a chance to take an epic mischief-filled ride with
the lead characters Happy and Lucky, starting Monday.
Sony YAY! aims to foster a strong connect for the characters of Happy-Lucky with the channel’s
fan-base, Thanks to their impeccable comic timings and witty comebacks. The show tracks the
journey of Happy and Lucky – the neighbors who believe in giving each other a taste of their own
medicine through their daily mischief against each other, leaving the audience in splits. Along with
the mischievous duo, they will also witness the funny banter with their friends – Bunty, the Bull and
Pappu, who live with them in the countryside. Together they will create a hilarious story in each
episode leading to an engaging comedy of errors.
The channel has always ensured that its programming lineup caters to kids’ unique tastes and this
is yet another step in that direction. Sony YAY! has been consistently adding something new to
the bouquet of its content as it made forays into different genres of comedy such as ghost comedy
(Paap-O-Meter), chase comedy (Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal) to name a few. With the launch of a
show based on slapstick comedy, the channel offers an added width to the existing lineup that
amplifies the fun and excitement amongst their young audiences.
Check out the trailer here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDyaJkPqn6b/?igshid=1k4tdkpl8b4dl
Comments:
Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre!
“This year Sony YAY! continues its endeavour to enrich its content ecosystem and playing to our
strengths of creating home grown Indian content. As children spend more time at home watching
our shows, we have planned new offerings that makes our library all the more robust and
engaging for them. I am sure with the launch of Pyaar Mohabbat Happy Lucky our audiences will
be treated with mischievous characters of Happy and Lucky and their fun-filled adventures.”