Sony YAY!’s Feline duo Honey Bunny unite all feline fans to celebrate World Cat Day

Cats are known to cheer even your gloomiest days with their adorable goofiness and amusing

antics. These kitties have a loyal fan base due to their unique nature and Sony YAY! the house to

the famous feline duo Honey-Bunny celebrated ‘World Cat Day’ with cat lovers across the country

on 8th August, 2020. The channel partnered with Cat Café Studio to host a virtual party that

brought all the feline fans together for a fun session.



Kids all over the country adore the feline duo Honey and Bunny for their rib-tickling goofiness and

comedy in the show Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal. Translating this emotion from reel to real in a day

full of enjoyment, the duo brought together some unique back-to-back fun sessions for their feline

friends. The session saw pet parents get creative with craft workshops hosted by “The art genius –

Lalon” where they created DIY gifts for their cat babies. The Cat parents were in for a surprise, as

the channel hosted a quirky award segment, where cats were awarded with titles such as “The cat

with best expressions, the best selfie, the funniest cat, and many more. The party also featured Ms.

Charu Khosla, Co-founder of Cat Café Studio, engaging with the audience with some cool insights

and tricks about cats. The session panned out to be an insightful one hour of learning lesser-

known facts about cats, bursting myths around them along with the Cat Café Studio expert

answering all the queries for curious pet- parents.