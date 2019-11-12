Spartan Poker reveals its biggest tournaments with break recording GTDs

Spartan Poker, India’s leading digital gaming platform, has created ripples of excitement by announcing the schedule of its most prestigious poker tournaments – India Poker Championship (IPC) and India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) complemented with its much-awaited awards ceremony India Poker Championship Awards 2020.

India Poker Championship (IPC), the unrivalled competition that emerged as the best attended live poker tournament, will kick-startfrom January 14 to January 19, 2020 at Big Daddy Casino, Goa. The 6-day poker fiesta is recognized as the country’s biggest and most popular poker tournament series and received a plethora of great responses for its previous edition from across the country. Following up on its immensely successful previous editions, Spartan Poker has raised the bar high with a whopping 5 Cr GTD. In addition to this extravaganza, the ‘IPC Main Event’ will be the biggest attraction of the gala. This winner of this Main Event will be crowned as India Poker Champion 2020.

Keeping the momentum on for poker aficionados, Spartan Poker has also scheduled the online avatar of the IPC, that is India Online Poker Championship 2020 (IOPC) from January 24 to February 09, 2020 at SpartanPoker.com including IOPC satellites and approximately 100 individual Tournaments along with a Leader board. Previously, IOPC featured an 11+ Crores GTD which reached 13 Crores in prize pool, and this year, the online tournament will catapult Spartan Poker to newer heights with a jaw-dropping 16 Crores Guaranteed Prize Pool – that will set the pulses racing.

Furthermore, to celebrate the spirit of the players and game, Spartan Poker will host the third edition of India Poker Championship Awards to felicitate winners of the IOPC 2019 on the evening of Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Big Daddy Casino, Goa.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Amin Rozani, Co-founder & MD of The Spartan Poker said, “We are delighted to announce the schedule of our flagship tournaments to kickstart 2020. The overwhelming response from players across the country for previous editions encourage us to constantly invest in superior player experience and keep bringing exciting gaming options to our customers. We are excited for IPC 2020 and IOPC 2020 as we are bringing even higher GTDs for Indian players, making both series the largest in our country’s history for both live and online tournaments.”

Amin Rozani further added, “We are also pleased to announce IPC Awards 2020 to honour the excellence of commendable poker players and I am sure that this initiative will help people broaden their horizon and explore their ever-increasing interest in this mind sport.”

IPC and IOPC are India’s largest live and online tournament series where players experience the glamour of multi-day tournaments, evoking a great response from the audience. Spartan Poker indeed has amped up the Poker experience to an International level by providing a safe, secure and trusted platform to put money in, play and get rewards. There is no denial of the fact that Spartan Poker has stunned the Indian poker circuit yet again with the highest and largest GTDs. #GetInTheGame with Spartan Poker and tighten your seat belts for a life-changing experience.

