SPECIAL DRAPES FOR DURGA PUJA 2019 BY DOLLY JAIN

The 5 day long festival of bright lights, colours, gaiety and a time is almost here when the city

puts its best foot forward – and this year is no exception as Kolkata decks up and gets ready

to make a style statement. Ladies, we know the demands of going traditional during the

festive season. Indulging yourself in nine yards of allure is the best way to stand out in the

crowd. It is that time of the year when you can finally borrow your mother’s rich handloom

or the chiffon that you have been eyeing on for all your life. From simplicity to royalty, Dolly

Jain, the skilled drape expert has it all to her credit. She has developed a unique style of her

own, reflecting the ancient traditions of India in a contemporary vocabulary. She is credited

to revolutionize the world of saree lovers. With an immense expertise to play with the ‘6-yard

long cloth’, she has brought smiles on the faces of women all over the world. This festive

season the drape artist has curated some new draping styles to keep your glam quotient high.

A must draping style to sport during the pujas is the authentic way the Bengalis drape their

sarees but Dolly chooses to add a twist to the authentic style by modifying the style,

matching the needs of the trend these days. According to her, adding a belt to this look will

not only be a great way to get that chic look but is also a great way to hold the pleats in

style.

Sarees are trendy, gorgeous and modern and can be worn on both casual and formal

occasions. You can choose any saree from your mother’s wardrobe that you have been eyeing

on all your life and try this style of draping over a pair of pants and a crop top with a belt

over it. This look was curated keeping the fashion sense of the millennial woman in mind.

One of the most stylish ways to drape a saree and is recommended by the drape artist for the

office going woman, this saree is draped over a palazzo and a nice black top. It gives a side

shoulder drape look from the front because of the pleating. This style of draping is perfect for

the modern day woman who likes to keep her fashion game in balance.

The grand festivities of Durga Pujo give the perfect occasion to surrender to your traditional

sartorial instincts and flaunt glittering embellished ethnics in multiple vibrant shades. Don’t

hesitate to experiment with your looks and express your personal statement with a variety of

ethnic wear options.

