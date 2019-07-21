Special offer from Priya

BG, Bar & Restaurant at the Priya Cinema and Book My Show has announced for the first time ever for cine lovers a special offer for the cinema & food lover. The cinema lover who will buy cinema ticket from Book my show to watch movie in Priya Cinema Hall they will get a special offer on food at BG from 12pm – 10:30pm every day.

It has also announced a special offer for the food lover ‘3 COURSE MENU’ only Rs. 345/- from 12pm – 7pm, every day

The menu includes a lot of different things like Soup/ Salad, Main Course and Dessert.

