Spiro Spero, bringing the world’s design aesthetic to your favorite hangout!

If you’ve been sensing a change in the vibe of the restaurant scene around you, you’ve got to know more about Spiro Spero. Established in 2011 by design and social entrepreneurs Smriti Ahuja and Keith Menon, Spiro Spero brings international aesthetics to Indian commercial and hospitality design. Chief amongst its recent landmark projects are Hoppipola, Kolkata and Hay, Hyderabad, both of which have fast become their city’s favorite hangouts.

As a leading architecture, design and branding firm, Spiro Spero believes that they curate vibes more than spaces. They use the tools of design, architecture and communication to create inspired communities where people love to come together to have a great time.

At Hoppipola, Kolkata, Spiro Spero created what it calls ‘Hoppipola 2.0’. After a very successful 7-year run, and with over 15 of them all over India, this one was a reboot of the original, much-loved design. The 4,500 sq. ft. space was redesigned around the theme of Play. Lifesize drinking game versions of Beer Pong and Truth or Dare adorn its walls, urging passersby to stop, pause and play. The statement 40-feet long neon light lends it an eclectic vibe. Italian illustrator Toni Demuro’s artworks talk to every reveler. A LEGO wall comprising over 75,000 pieces, a community resin table, and stain glass board games all make it an unmatched place that goes beyond just being a bar.With Hay in Hyderabad, Spiro Spero has hit the seemingly impossible balance of creating a premium bar experience that offers pocket-friendly pricing. Despite its low ceiling, Hay was made to stand out with its city-centric statement art pieces. The royal blue colour keeps Hyderabad’s royalty undercurrent going, which is further accentuated with the minimalistic furniture in brass and teak wood. Hand cut floor tiles, metal bar facade and suede fabric sofas all bring a regal new atmosphere to the local bar scene.

Spiro Spero is currently working on similarly exciting projects such as Hay, Bengaluru which has an old school canteen vibe meets modern IT in the city’s IT hub; PokerStars Office which is a one-of-its-kind space overlooking the Mumbai airport and the vast expanse of the green Aarey Colony; The Belltower Bar & Hotel, Daman, a 24-room luxury boutique hotel with 2 bars and restaurants, a club, spa, infinity pool and an actual belltower with over 200 bells from around the world; and Aromas Cafe in Powai, Mumbai which Spiro Spero is reimagining for a new ambiance and architectural thought.

