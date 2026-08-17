Afghanistan rely on young talents for Asian Games 2026 challenge in Aichi-Nagoya

The squad has a mix of experience and young players, although six members are in line to make their international debuts





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File photo of Darwish Rasooli from the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018(Credits: ICC/X)





Afghanistan will be hoping for their new batch of youngsters to make an impact when they visit Japan for the upcoming Asian 2026 in the Japanese cities of Aichi and NagoyaThe Afghan Cricket Board has officially announced the 15-member squad for the continental competition with Darwish Rasooli named captain of the side.

Rasooli has led Afghanistan only once before, captaining the side in a one-off T20I against QatarHe made the most of that opportunity, scoring 66 as Afghanistan secured a winHe will now have a bigger responsibility as the team looks to make an impact at the Asian Games.

The squad has a mix of experience and young players, although six members are in line to make their international debutsRasooli has played 33 international matches, while Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran bring much more experience, having featured in 80 and 199 matches respectivelyNangeyalia Kharote is the only other player in the squad with more than 10 international caps.

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Kharote is expected to be one of Afghanistan’s main bowling optionsThe left-arm spinner will lead a spin attack that also includes leg-spinner Arab Gul MomandFarmanullah, Abdollah Ahmadzai and Faridoon Dawoodzai make up the main pace options, while Janat and Ismat Alam can also contribute with the ball.

A number of players have earned their places after strong performances in Afghanistan’s domestic T20 competition, the Shpageeza Cricket LeagueMohammad Akram, who finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the latest season, has been rewarded for his consistencyKhalid Taniwal has also made the squad after impressing with his attacking batting.

Ismat was one of the standout players in the competitionThe all-rounder was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 294 runs at a strike rate of 168 and taking nine wickets at an average of 16.77He has already played two Tests for Afghanistan.

Faisal Shinozada is another player to watchHe scored a century against India in the semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in FebruaryHassan Eisakhil, son of Afghanistan great Mohammad Nabi, is also part of the squad.

Cricket at the Asian Games will be held from September 24 to October 3Afghanistan will hope their blend of young talent and experienced players can deliver a strong campaignThe 2026 Asian Games will kick-off on September 19 with the opening ceremony set to take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.