CWG 2026 medal-winning boxer Ankush Panghal honoured by Dr Subhash Chandra in Hisar

Dr Subhash Chandra praised Ankush for his performance and said his success would inspire young athletes from the region as well as other parts of the country





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CWG 2026 medallist Ankush Panghal with Dr Subhash Chandra(Credits: Special arrangement)





Commonwealth Games gold medallist and Hisar-born boxer Ankush Panghal met former Rajya Sabha MP and founder of ZEE media DrSubhash Chandra and sought his blessings after his tremendous success at the quadrennial event in Glasgow, Scotland, where the Indian contingent put up a historic show, especially in Boxing.

During the meeting, Ankush touched DrSubhash Chandra’s feet to seek his blessingsDrChandra congratulated the boxer on his achievement and wished him success in the futureAnkush’s coach Pradeep Sawant was also present on the occasion.

Ankush has a close connection with the DrSubhash Chandra Foundation, where he received detailed boxing training in the early stages of his careerThe guidance and support he received from the foundation, along with his hard work and dedication, played an important role in helping him achieve the CWG gold.

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Ankush has worked hard over the years to build his career and represent India at the international levelHis Commonwealth Games gold medal is one of the biggest achievements of his career so far and has brought recognition to both his hometown Hisar and the country.

In the semi-final, Ankush was named victorious with a sensational one-sided 5-0 win over Canada’s Joshua Ofori before going on to beat England’s Dimeji Shittu in the final.

Dr Subhash Chandra praised Ankush for his performance and said his success would inspire young athletes from the region as well as other parts of the country.

He said Ankush’s achievement is an example of what young sportspersons can achieve with the right guidance, training and hard workHe also expressed confidence that the boxer would continue to perform well on the international stage and bring more glory to the country.

For Ankush, the meeting was also a chance to acknowledge the support he received during his early days as a boxerHis journey from training at the foundation to winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal highlights the importance of proper coaching and support for young athletes.

India’s medal tally at CWG 2026

The Indian contingent clinched a total of 39 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals to finish fourth overall in the medal tableOut of the 13 gold medals, 7 alone came in Boxing and Ankush was one of them in the 80kg category.