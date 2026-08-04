Duleep Trophy 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to be vice-captain, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, full list of star players, squad and schedule

Star-studded Duleep Trophy 2026 will kick off Indian domestic calendar with likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan set to be in action.





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named vice-captain of East Zone team in Duleep Trophy 2026(Photo: IANS)





Duleep Trophy 2026: A star-studded Duleep Trophy 2026 will get India’s domestic season for 2026-27 underway at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) grounds between August 23 and September 10The traditional Duleep Trophy will feature Central Zone, East Zone, North East Zone, North Zone, South Zone and West ZoneAmong these teams, Central and South Zone have been given a bye through to the semifinals directly, having qualified for the final last year.

East Zone will meet North East Zone, while North Zone will face West Zone in the quarterfinalsThe quarterfinals will be played from August 23 to August 26 and the semifinals from August 30 to September 2The final will be held from September 6 to September 10.

The first quarterfinal is expected to feature 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been selected as the vice-captain of the East Zone team while world No1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan will be the captain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL-title winning skipper Rajat Patidar will lead Central Zone, while Rinku Singh has been named vice-captain of the squadChennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the West Zone skipper for Duleep TrophyThe West Zone squad also features the likes of Shams Mulani, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Urvil Patel, Tanush Kotian and Shardul ThakurThe South Zone squad will be led by Tilak VarmaThe squad includes Ricky Bhui, N Jagadeesan, Karun Nair and R Smaran.

Duleep Trophy 2026 is all set to take center stage! The zonal captains are locked in: • West Zone – Ruturaj Gaikwad

• East Zone – Ishan Kishan

• Central Zone – Rajat Patidar

• South Zone – Tilak Varma With some of India’s finest cricketers in action,… pic.twitter.com/2AgjgDFwcN — cricketmoodofficial (@cricketmoodcom) August 3, 2026

Here is full list of squads for Duleep Trophy 2026

North Zone squad: Kanhaiya Wadhawan (c & wk), Ayush Badoni (vc), Sanat Sangwan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Qamran Iqbal, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Arshdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Arjun Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Yudhvir Singh, Nikhil Kashyap

South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (c), Abhinav Tejrana, Shaik Rasheed, K Himateja, Ricky Bhui (vc), N Jagadeesan, Karun Nair, R Smaran, T Thyagarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Aman Khan, MD Nidheesh, K Sai Teja, T Vijay, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Central Zone squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Aryan Juyal (wk), Saransh Jain, Kunal Chandela, Aman Mokhade, Zeeshan Ansari, Arshad Khan, Ayush Pandey, Aryan Pandey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathod (wk), Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute

East Zone squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ishan Kishan (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vc), Mohammed Shami, Sudip Gharami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Denish Das, Anukul Roy

West Zone: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Harvik Desai (wk), Shivalik Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Siddharth Desai, Jaymeet Patel, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Atit Seth, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chaudhary.

North-East Zone: Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam, Techi Neri, Robin Limboo, Imliwati Lemtur, Joseph Lal Thankhuma, Kishan Lyndoh, Arpit Subhas, Priyojit K, Ronald Meitei, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Vino GZhimomi, Lalrempuia, Jonathan Rongsen, Jotin Singh Pheiroijam, Ashish Thapa

Duleep Trophy 2026 Schedule

August 23-August 26: East Zone vs North-East Zone, Quarterfinal, COE Ground 2 (9.30am)

August 23-August 26: North Zone vs West Zone, Quarterfinal, COE Ground 1 (9.30am)

August 30-September 2: Central Zone vs TBC, Semifinal 1, COE Ground 1 (9.30am)

August 30-September 2: South Zone vs TBC, Semifinal 2, COE Ground 2 (9.30am)

September 6-September 10: TBC vs TBC, Final, COE Ground 1 (9.30am)