‘If I am not playing well, you take the call yourselves’: Mohammad Kaif says Rohit Sharma’s ODI career is…

For now, Rohit’s position at the top of the order remains secure and former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes that it’s up to the selectors and team management to take a call on his future





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/if-i-am-not-playing-well-you-take-the-call-yourselves-mohammad-kaif-says-rohit-sharmas-odi-career-is-8493737/ Copy









India’s Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century during the third ODI match between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, July 19, 2026(Photo: IANS)





Rohit Sharma’s one-day future has been the talk of the town for quite some time now but he ruled out all the possibilities of his retirement following an impressive outing in the three-match ODI series in England, where the Indian team suffered a narrow 2-1 loss and kickstarted their preparations for next year’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

After remaining quite in the opening two ODIs with scores of 11 and 26, Rohit Sharma clapped back at his critics with a brilliant century in the series concluder which England won by 27 runs at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

Rohit Sharma smashed 138 off 110 at a strike rate of 125.45 with 17 fours and five sixesHis century came during India’s unsuccessful chase of a mammoth 387 runsIndia could have chased the target down if Rohit had remained on the crease but despite his best efforts and 70s each from skipper Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue succumbed to a defeat.

Also Read: Joe Root signs up for team owned by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals, he will play for…

Despite the result, what stood out was the performance from Rohit Sharma, who was touted to make his final one-day appearance at Lord’s that day as per a report by the Indian ExpressDays before that match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary Devajit Saikia had himself claimed Rohit’s future is not a matter of uncertainty and that he will continue playing until the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

For now, Rohit’s position at the top of the order remains secure and former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif believes that it’s up to the selectors and team management to take a call on his future.

While speaking on his latest YouTube video, Kaif claimed that going by Rohit’s attitude, it seems as if the former India captain is solely focused on his batting and the output he can offer.

“Yes, one thing has become clearRohit Sharma is effectively saying, ‘If I am not playing well, you take the call yourselvesDrop me’,” Mohammad Kaif said on his latest YouTube video.

Kaif, who played his last international match for India a year before Rohit’s debut in 2007, added that the latter is still enthusiastic enough to play and score runs.

“The fact that he has not stepped away or announced his retirement, the enthusiasm he is showing, the way he is approaching his batting and the hundred he scored at Lord’s – all of this shows that he is now focused entirely on playingWhatever the selectors want to do after that is up to them,” Mohammad Kaif concluded.

Also Read: Good news for Shubman Gill’s Team India, star player is set to reach Sri Lanka on Saturday, will miss…

When will Rohit Sharma play next?

Rohit Sharma will be in action soon when India hosts West Indies for three one-days, starting from September 27.